V2X, Inc. $VVX Stock Position Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.38% of V2X worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,753,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new position in V2X in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,083,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in V2X in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,036,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in V2X during the 1st quarter valued at $5,415,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in V2X by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 70,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X Stock Performance

NYSE:VVX opened at $54.85 on Friday. V2X, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.08 and a twelve month high of $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. V2X had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $123,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,750,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,250,055. The trade was a 28.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $123,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,750,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,250,055. This trade represents a 28.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 7,900,000 shares of company stock valued at $424,980,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VVX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on V2X from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of V2X from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of V2X from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised V2X from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

About V2X

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

