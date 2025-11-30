SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,757 Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,757 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth about $18,758,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,964,000 after purchasing an additional 513,599 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 110.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 923,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 485,571 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 48.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,670,000 after purchasing an additional 425,893 shares during the period. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4,653.6% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 223,233 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Perdoceo Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 524,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,430,732.99. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $742,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 72,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,970. The trade was a 22.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,212 shares of company stock worth $3,540,420. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.27. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. Analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Stories

