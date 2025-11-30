Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 52,509 Shares of American Superconductor Corporation $AMSC

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 417,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,509 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.92% of American Superconductor worth $15,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 65.3% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 16,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

American Superconductor stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 3.01. American Superconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.00%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. American Superconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.140- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

