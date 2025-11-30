Nitin Agrawal Sells 3,640 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 3,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $255,782.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 147,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,366,160.13. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, November 20th, Nitin Agrawal sold 5,841 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $482,174.55.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Nitin Agrawal sold 38,422 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total value of $4,540,711.96.

On Thursday, September 11th, Nitin Agrawal sold 63,230 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total value of $7,289,786.70.

CRWV opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.55. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00.

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research set a $140.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Arete upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citizens Jmp raised shares of CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CoreWeave from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CoreWeave from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreWeave by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,433,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,275,000 after buying an additional 3,888,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 55,329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,454,000 after buying an additional 2,993,889 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,199,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,700,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

