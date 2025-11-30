Korea Investment CORP Cuts Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of NVR worth $19,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of NVR by 60.3% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,334,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 86.5% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at $724,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Trading Down 0.8%

NVR stock opened at $7,507.29 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,562.85 and a 1 year high of $9,280.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7,558.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7,628.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $130.50 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,366.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Devito acquired 14 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7,068.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,952.70. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

