United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 24.2% during the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 63,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 36.5% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $95.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $136.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 101.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

