Korea Investment CORP Sells 6,079 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of GoDaddy worth $22,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY opened at $127.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.94 and a 1 year high of $216.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $472,990.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,613.93. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $110,497.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,070.41. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 19,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price objective on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.14.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

