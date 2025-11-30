Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,446 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $15,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Clune & Associates LTD. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 40,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 124,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

