Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Aercap worth $17,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Aercap during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Aercap during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aercap by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Aercap in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aercap during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

AER opened at $134.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $138.34.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.81. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 45.41%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Aercap’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

