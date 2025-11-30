Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 30,086 Shares of Middlesex Water Company $MSEX

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,086 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.59% of Middlesex Water worth $15,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,533,000 after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 303,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,452,000 after buying an additional 48,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,487,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 23.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $73.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. Middlesex Water Company has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $931.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.09). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 22.15%.The business had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Middlesex Water Company will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.25%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Stories

