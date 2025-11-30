Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.9% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BJ. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.1%

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.68 and a one year high of $121.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average of $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.33.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.72%.The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $1,605,629.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 296,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,620,096.85. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. The trade was a 35.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club



BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

