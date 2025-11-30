Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 3,908 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.8%
KMB opened at $109.16 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a one year low of $99.22 and a one year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 85.28%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.91.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
