Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 109,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $28.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.