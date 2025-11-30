Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $194.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.37. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $255.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $1,733,087.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,416.75. This trade represents a 30.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.47.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

