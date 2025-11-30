Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Position Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA opened at $189.87 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $232.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.62%.

RGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

