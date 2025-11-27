Thomas Sonderman Sells 5,210 Shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 5,210 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $69,709.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 521,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,981,108.66. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Sonderman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 14th, Thomas Sonderman sold 5,207 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $88,519.00.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Thomas Sonderman sold 8,355 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $88,395.90.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

SKYT opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $706.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 3.49. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $24.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $150.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. SkyWater Technology had a net margin of 36.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. SkyWater Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.080-0.040 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 320.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the first quarter worth $1,919,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 159.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 26,754 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKYT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

