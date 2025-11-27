Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,624,000 after purchasing an additional 157,372 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,458,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,078,000 after buying an additional 75,684 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,766,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,036,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,657,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 751,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,829,000 after buying an additional 42,557 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $281.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $298.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.07.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.