Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,624,000 after purchasing an additional 157,372 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,458,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,078,000 after buying an additional 75,684 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,766,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,036,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,657,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 751,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,829,000 after buying an additional 42,557 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $281.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $298.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

