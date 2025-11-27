Steven Barnette Sells 1,640 Shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) CAO Steven Barnette sold 1,640 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $60,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 21,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,506. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Regional Management Trading Up 4.4%

Regional Management stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $380.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.25. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.50.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Regional Management had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $165.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 29.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,696,000 after buying an additional 186,072 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 83.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 45.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 60,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 18.6% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 295,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 46,380 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RM. Zacks Research cut Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $30.00.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Featured Stories

