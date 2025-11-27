Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Acquires $86,450.00 in Stock

Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) CEO Lance Tucker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $86,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 84,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,955.95. The trade was a 6.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jack In The Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16. Jack In The Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $326.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.23 million. Jack In The Box had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 4.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack In The Box Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack In The Box

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Jack In The Box by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Jack In The Box by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack In The Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack In The Box by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Jack In The Box by 7,023.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jack In The Box in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jack In The Box from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Jack In The Box from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Jack In The Box from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Jack In The Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

