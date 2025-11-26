J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,403 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $471.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $471.56 and a 200-day moving average of $442.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $493.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

