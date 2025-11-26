Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,790,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.46% of Steven Madden worth $42,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 475.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 22.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

SHOO stock opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $46.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $667.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.460 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

