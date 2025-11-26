FourThought Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 471.4% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. boosted its position in Leidos by 66.2% in the second quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.23.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $191.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $205.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.33 and a 200-day moving average of $173.16.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,226,215.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. This represents a 32.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.