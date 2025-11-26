Financial Survey: Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) & Montague International (OTCMKTS:MIHL)

Montague International (OTCMKTS:MIHL – Get Free Report) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Montague International has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupang has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Montague International alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Montague International and Coupang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montague International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Coupang 0 4 7 1 2.75

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Coupang has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.38%. Given Coupang’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coupang is more favorable than Montague International.

83.7% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Coupang shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Montague International and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montague International N/A N/A N/A Coupang 1.16% 6.95% 1.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Montague International and Coupang”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montague International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coupang $30.27 billion 1.67 $154.00 million $0.21 131.88

Coupang has higher revenue and earnings than Montague International.

Summary

Coupang beats Montague International on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montague International

(Get Free Report)

Montague International Holding Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the businesses of financial services, energy, mining, entertainment, healthcare, consumer, industrial trade, and business development in the European Union, the Russian Federation, Latin America, and the United States. It offers investment advisory services and other investment solutions to corporate clients and high net worth individuals. The company also provides securities brokerage/dealership services; owns and operates a gold mining project; and designs, manufactures, and installs modular oil refining plants. In addition, it engages in real estate development business, as well as owns and operates entertainment centers, such as clubs. Montague International Holding Ltd. was formerly known as High Tech Crime Solutions Inc. and changed its name to Montague International Holding Ltd. in July 2012. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Montague International Holding Ltd. is a former subsidiary of LIGATT Security International, Inc.

About Coupang

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc., together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. In addition, the company offers Rocket Fresh, which offers fresh groceries; Coupang Eats, a restaurant ordering and delivery services; and Coupang Play, an online content streaming services, as well as advertising products. It also performs operations and support services in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, and India. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Montague International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montague International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.