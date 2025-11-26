Country Trust Bank Sells 5,710 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Country Trust Bank cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2%

EFA stock opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $96.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

