CSG Systems International, Inc. $CSGS Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.39% of CSG Systems International worth $45,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,465,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,624,000 after acquiring an additional 82,344 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CSG Systems International by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,357,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,075,000 after purchasing an additional 216,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,859,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 83,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut CSG Systems International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.70 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered CSG Systems International to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Northland Capmk cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 40.48% and a net margin of 6.78%.The company had revenue of $303.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.39%.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

