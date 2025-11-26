Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners $PWP

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,144 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 128.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,009,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,922 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after buying an additional 1,463,083 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,019,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,808,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,270,000 after buying an additional 1,002,387 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 70.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,050,000 after acquiring an additional 934,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Perella Weinberg Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

PWP stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.83 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.