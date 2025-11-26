KBC Group NV Has $56,000 Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. $IDYA

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDYA. CWM LLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 180.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 72.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDYA opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $1.45. The business had revenue of $207.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

