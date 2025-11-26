Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.40 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 145.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Trading Up 4.3%

NYSE CLH opened at $224.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $263.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.51%.Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.