KBC Group NV Sells 3,212 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. $CXW

KBC Group NV decreased its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 80.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 215.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 9.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

NYSE:CXW opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. CoreCivic had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $580.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. CoreCivic has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,351.96. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $476,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 135,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,139.62. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,042,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

