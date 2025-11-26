KBC Group NV Has $54,000 Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. $COMM

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CommScope were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 8.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,050,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,369,000 after purchasing an additional 761,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,498,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743,929 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter worth $32,806,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth $13,507,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at about $13,842,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Securities set a $25.00 target price on CommScope in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised CommScope from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on CommScope from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.43.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 17.57%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

