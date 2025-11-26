Geode Capital Management LLC Has $44.12 Million Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,399,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $44,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,582 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 375.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 71,478 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 59,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $3,029,143.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,016,649.46. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $229,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,801.52. This trade represents a 24.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 183,135 shares of company stock worth $8,773,587 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of SUPN opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.75. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $57.65.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.36). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

