Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF $RWJ

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 235.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 481.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWJ opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

