Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $319,000 Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth $2,577,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 850.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $154.18 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $193.50. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 230.12 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.63 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRDO. TD Cowen began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total transaction of $9,018,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,998,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,689,624.78. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 112,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $15,558,556.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 458,678 shares in the company, valued at $63,389,299.60. This trade represents a 19.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 973,161 shares of company stock valued at $149,011,579. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

