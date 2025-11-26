Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Pet Valu from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Pet Valu from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Get Pet Valu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PET

Pet Valu Trading Up 1.8%

PET stock opened at C$29.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.85. Pet Valu has a 12-month low of C$22.53 and a 12-month high of C$39.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$289.46 million during the quarter. Pet Valu had a return on equity of 100.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. Research analysts predict that Pet Valu will post 1.6820546 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pet Valu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.