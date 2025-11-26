Country Trust Bank Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $471.02 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $493.00. The company has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $471.56 and a 200-day moving average of $442.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.