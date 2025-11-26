Country Trust Bank Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,122 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 1.2% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Fiserv worth $54,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,059,063,000 after purchasing an additional 535,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after buying an additional 6,691,703 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,722,584,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,724,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,178,000 after buying an additional 287,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,778,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,301,000 after buying an additional 190,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.58. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.56 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $128.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Compass Point cut Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.08.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

