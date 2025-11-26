Country Trust Bank Purchases 8,053 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $206.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $497.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $207.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

