Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $1.36 Million in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF $FCPI

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.60% of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 250.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCPI opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF has a 1-year low of $37.33 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $241.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87.

About Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

