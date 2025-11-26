Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 4,210 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF $FMHI

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12,025.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.