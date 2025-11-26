Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Position in Eldorado Gold Corporation $EGO

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of Eldorado Gold worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,146,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,332,000 after buying an additional 88,752 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth $345,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 17.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 538,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 79,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,209.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 313,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $644,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:EGO opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 26.07%.The business had revenue of $436.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $25.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.