Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 24,306 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,306 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,863,545,000 after buying an additional 19,967,705 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,353 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,459,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $506,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,031,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $658,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

Shares of UBER opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total value of $15,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 982,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,726,021.12. This represents a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 567,625 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,660. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

