Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.48, but opened at $18.34. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zeta Global shares last traded at $18.1310, with a volume of 1,487,074 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZETA. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth $542,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 169.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 237,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 149,028 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 21,667 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after buying an additional 263,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

