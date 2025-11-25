Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.48, but opened at $18.34. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zeta Global shares last traded at $18.1310, with a volume of 1,487,074 shares trading hands.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZETA. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Zeta Global
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Zeta Global Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.75 and a beta of 1.27.
Zeta Global Company Profile
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zeta Global
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Are These 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks the Next Big Growth Stories?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- These 3 Housing Stocks Are Laying the Foundation for a Comeback
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- A Trillion-Dollar Pill: Eli Lilly Broke the Healthcare Ceiling
Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.