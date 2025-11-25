J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $13.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,713 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 27,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,818.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,128 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 74,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 535,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $96.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

