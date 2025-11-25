Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $350.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $358.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.14.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $33.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.87. 1,079,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.05. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $212.92 and a 12 month high of $309.00. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.74.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $315,843.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,906.25. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $115,007.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 63,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,498,374.48. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,626 shares of company stock worth $452,804. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $171,893,000. Junto Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 168.4% during the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 503,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,034,000 after purchasing an additional 315,664 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,499,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $64,350,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its position in Burlington Stores by 667.5% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 307,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,281,000 after buying an additional 267,419 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

