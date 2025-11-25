Verity & Verity LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Passive Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $141.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.30. The stock has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $143.30.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

