Vestor Capital LLC Sells 480 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $800,000. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. This trade represents a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock valued at $249,031,488 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $236.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.09.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $183.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.39, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

