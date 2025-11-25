XTX Topco Ltd Has $4.24 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,737 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 592.6% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Equitable by 64.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.11). Equitable had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 107.71%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently -39.13%.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $293,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,370.24. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju sold 36,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,991,952.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 140,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,932. The trade was a 20.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,358 shares of company stock worth $8,760,599. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equitable from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equitable from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equitable

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.