XTX Topco Ltd Has $4.24 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,737 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 592.6% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Equitable by 64.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.
Equitable Price Performance
Shares of Equitable stock opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $56.61.
Equitable Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently -39.13%.
Insider Activity at Equitable
In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $293,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,370.24. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju sold 36,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,991,952.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 140,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,932. The trade was a 20.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,358 shares of company stock worth $8,760,599. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equitable from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equitable from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.
Equitable Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
