MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of MongoDB worth $51,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 144.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,193.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 247.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 33.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock opened at $330.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.38 and a beta of 1.52. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $385.44.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $591.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total value of $8,003,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,079,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,543,017.40. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total transaction of $6,437,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,147.91. The trade was a 38.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 124,492 shares of company stock valued at $39,833,319 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.39.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

