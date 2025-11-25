Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 684 Shares of Diageo plc $DEO

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1,544.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 396,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,568,000 after acquiring an additional 372,555 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,050,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,217,000 after purchasing an additional 165,839 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $4,161,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 84.0% in the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 309,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,187,000 after purchasing an additional 141,195 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Diageo stock opened at $90.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $132.34.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

