XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 34,387 Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $866,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 560,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,025,000 after acquiring an additional 56,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.6%

VLO stock opened at $174.42 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $185.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.32.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,540.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 134,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,352,787.92. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.